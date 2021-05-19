Westmoreland Players expected to return to live productions soon

Members of The Westmoreland Players are working on what may be their last two virtual productions this year, “The Philadelphia” and “Sure Thing,” both by David Ives. “With further lifting of restrictions,” said Players President Michael Snider, “we’re looking forward to planning a return to live performances in the fall. In the meantime, we have two delightful short comedies that will stream free of charge from May 28 to June 2,” he added. In “The Philadelphia,” Marcia Peters, Julia Tilley, and Debbie Evans play two friends and a confused waitress who grapple with the idea of happiness versus getting exactly what one wants. Joanne Cox will direct. The second short, “Sure Thing,” presents a conversation that doesn’t go the right way between two individuals who meet at a coffee shop. An invisible bell saves the day. Charles Breakwell and Rachel Young play the two strangers. Dan Beckhard will direct.