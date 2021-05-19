newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Westmoreland Players expected to return to live productions soon

newsontheneck.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of The Westmoreland Players are working on what may be their last two virtual productions this year, “The Philadelphia” and “Sure Thing,” both by David Ives. “With further lifting of restrictions,” said Players President Michael Snider, “we’re looking forward to planning a return to live performances in the fall. In the meantime, we have two delightful short comedies that will stream free of charge from May 28 to June 2,” he added. In “The Philadelphia,” Marcia Peters, Julia Tilley, and Debbie Evans play two friends and a confused waitress who grapple with the idea of happiness versus getting exactly what one wants. Joanne Cox will direct. The second short, “Sure Thing,” presents a conversation that doesn’t go the right way between two individuals who meet at a coffee shop. An invisible bell saves the day. Charles Breakwell and Rachel Young play the two strangers. Dan Beckhard will direct.

www.newsontheneck.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Performances#Philadelphia#The Westmoreland Players#Fall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
WWE411mania.com

Notes On AEW’s Return To Live Touring, What Dates Are Expected Be Announced

As we previously reported, AEW announced that it would return to live touring in July with three shows (Miami, Florida and two shows in Texas). It also announced Dynamite tapings in St. Louis and New Orleans. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it’s expected that AEW will soon announce dates in Rochester, New York (tentative September 29), Houston, TX (August 18), Milwaukee (August 25), Boston (September 8), Newark, NJ (September 15) and Philadelphia (October 6).
MoviesDoor County Pulse

Players Returns to the ’60s

The next episode of Peninsula Players Presents will recall some of the company members who delighted audiences during the mid- to late 1960s. From 1964 through 1989, the following company members, including Lorinne Vozoff, worked on nearly 100 shows at the theater. Lynn Bilek started as an apprentice in 1964...
Musicwxerfm.com

Christina Aguilera to perform first-ever full concerts with an orchestra this summer

In March of 2020, Christina Aguilera concluded the first batch of shows in her Las Vegas residency The Xperience, but when COVID-19 shut down the touring industry, the rest of the dates were canceled. Since then, we’ve seen Christina sing numerous times on TV, but this summer, she’ll return to the concert stage — for a performance that fans have never seen before.
Portland, ORWWEEK

The Return of Live Music Is on the Horizon. Is It Too Soon?

While most of the business seems to be betting that concerts will return in late summer and early fall, longtime talent buyer Matt King is more hesitant. WW presents “Distant Voices,” interviews for the era of social distancing. Our reporters are asking Portlanders what they’re doing during quarantine. After more...
Charlottesville, VANBC 29 News

Live Arts trying to bring audiences back soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville theater now has more than $20,000 to help bring audiences back. Live Arts hosted an online auction earlier in May. All proceeds from the auction and the beach getaway raffle are going towards providing entertainment for all. “We are all about the live experience....
Theater & Dancecastlecountryradio.com

Carbon High Theatre presents A Night of Theatre

The Carbon High Theatre Department will be hosting an event entitled A Night of Theatre on Monday, May 10 at 7:00 pm at the Carbon High School Auditorium. Director, Steve Pay stopped by Castle Country Radio to talk about the presentation. The theatre students will be performing their one-act play...
Theater & Dancechipandco.com

Is Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue returning soon?

Please note: some posts may contain affiliate links which means our team could earn money if you purchase products from our site. Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue is one of America’s longest-running stage shows. Opening originally in the summer of 1974. The high-energy dinner show at Pioneer Hall at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground was created in the heyday of dinner theaters for Walt Disney World guests with a summer college intern cast.
MusicPosted by
WJCT News

One-To-One Concerts Bring Listeners Back To Live Music, One At A Time

On a grey, drizzly Sunday afternoon, I arrived at an industrial building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. I was there for something called a One-to-One Concert, but I genuinely had no idea what to expect – what kind of music I'd hear, or even where I'd hear it. After a temperature check, a masked woman approached me. Her name was Stacy, an usher employed by the Brooklyn Academy of Music, the event's presenter.
MusicJamBase

Manchester Orchestra Covers Neil Young’s ‘Unknown Legend’ For SiriusXM

Andy Hull and Robert McDowell of Manchester Orchestra recently played a cover of Neil Young‘s “Unknown Legend” for SiriusXM’s Alt Nation channel. Video featuring the pair’s performance was shared on SiriusXM’s YouTube channel and can be viewed below. Hull, McDowell and band mates Andy Prince and Tim Very today released...
CelebritiesPopculture

Seether Singer Shaun Morgan Just Got Married

Seether singer Shaun Morgan has cause to celebrate because the post-grunge rocker just got married to his longtime girlfriend Jordan Kirby. The news was revealed in a Facebook post by Kirby, who shared some smiling photos from their big day. "Thank you to everyone that made this day so special to us! Presenting The Welgemoeds!," she wrote in the post's caption, referring to Morgan's given last name.
Politicsdecodedmagazine.com

Riverside Festival announce Riverside Festival By Night at SWG3

Riverside Festival may have sold out its Saturday allocation for the daytime, but the festival is delighted to be able to announce the renowned Riverside Festival by Night will be taking over the full SWG3 complex until the wee small hours of Sunday morning. After the festival closes on Saturday,...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

‘Electronic Sound’: George Harrison’s Epic Musical Exploration

In his introduction to the George Harrison: The Apple Years 1968-1975 box set, Tom Rowlands of The Chemical Brothers says that Electronic Sound “hangs on the wall of my studio, just next to my own Moog modular, beaming inspiration straight to my brain.” Rowlands had bought a second-hand copy of the LP from a Japanese record shop in the mid-90s and was amazed by what he heard.
Musicmarketplace.org

“Things Come Around” for rock band Guster after a year of canceled tours

Pandemic quarantines have left a lot of working musicians with existential and economic problems — losing their in-person interaction with their fans and a major source of income: live performances. That was especially relevant for Adam Gardner, guitarist and founding member of the alternative rock band Guster, who used to...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Manic Street Preachers Release New Single, Announce New Album & Tour

Manic Street Preachers return with a new single today, entitled “Orwellian”. It’s the first track to be released from their fourteenth studio album The Ultra Vivid Lament, which comes out on Friday 3rd September 2021 via Columbia/Sony. They’ve also announced a UK tour to coincide with the album’s release this autumn.