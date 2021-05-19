Pressured by protests, Colombian lawmakers nix health reform

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a member today ». Artist Doris Salcedo has always thought of her sprawling installation Fragmentos (2018) as an “anti-monument.” To mark the end of her native Colombia’s 52-year-long guerrilla war, which left hundreds of thousands dead and millions displaced, Salcedo melted down 37 tons of weapons turned in by FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) rebels as part of a peace agreement. She convened some of the countless women who were sexually assaulted during the conflict, and together they shaped the metal into 1,300 tiles. They then laid them on the floor of a gallery set among the ruins of a colonial-style house in Bogotá. Part exhibition space, part conceptual artwork, Fragmentos remembers the nation’s massive loss while rejecting and reshaping narratives that glorify war and weaponry.