An injured minke whale calf stranded in London’s River Thames has been put down by a vet.The whale’s condition deteriorated and prospects for its survival diminished, Julia Cable, National Co-ordinator at British Divers Marine Life Rescue, said earlier.She said the animal would be given a "large anaesthetic dose"."The vets are here from London Zoo. They will give the whale a large anaesthetic dose which will put it to sleep. It's as straight forward as that,” she said."The vets explained to me they will inject it near the liver and the anaesthetic will slowly go through the system. I can't...