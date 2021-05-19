Trash collection fee increase for businesses

With more people being vaccinated, the capacity limits for both indoor and outdoor events are being increased, effective May 17, Gov. Tom Wolf announced this week. Beginning Monday, businesses are permitted to have 50 percent of their capacity indoors and 75 percent for outdoor events. “As more Pennsylvania adults get vaccinated and guidance from the CDC evolves, we can continue to move forward with the commonwealth’s reopening efforts,” the governor said, in a statement. “We recognize the significant strain businesses have faced during COVID-19 mitigation efforts. Throughout the last year and a half, we have seen businesses continue to put the safety of their patrons first and I believe they will continue to do so even with this capacity increase.”