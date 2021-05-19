Northumberland Family YMCA pool to open Memorial Day weekend

Summer is almost here and that can only mean one thing in Northumberland County- the YMCA pool is opening! The pool will be open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. “We are here to provide a clean, safe, and healthy environment for our members and their families,” states Will Bridges (will.bridges@ymcavp.org), the Director of Aquatic Programs for the Northumberland YMCA. The YMCA will offer multiple sessions of swim lessons for kids and adults. In addition, there is a competitive swim school for kids ages 12 and under and aqua aerobics classes for members of all ages. Last but not least, the ever-popular water slide will be back this year! “This past year has been difficult for everyone,” says Allison Cockrell, the Executive Director of the Northumberland Family YMCA, “but we cannot wait to welcome everyone back to the pool this summer.” For more information regarding the pool and other YMCA programs, please visit www.ymcavp.org/Northumberland or call 804-580-8901.