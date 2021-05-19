Electrical fire sparks at Lee County Jail

newsbreak-logo
By Katelyn Massarelli
ABC7 Fort Myers
 21 hours ago

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Lee County deputies confirm an electrical fire sparked at the Lee County Jail on Ortiz Avenue in Fort Myers.

Flames were seen coming from the roof of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s Core Facility, 2501 Ortiz Avenue. LCSO said the fire was minor and extinguished.

The corrections staff and inmates are safe, according to Lee County deputies. Two inmates and two deputies are being evaluated medically. The inmates are temporarily being relocated.

Plumes of smoke were seen in the area as crews battled the fire. The Fort Myers Fire Department said they responded to the fire involving the HVAC system on the roof of the building.

Crews confirmed the fire is under control and the facility is being checked by crews for smoke damage. Emergency vehicles are still on scene.

This is a developing story.

