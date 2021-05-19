What It’s Like to Not Have to Wear a Mask Inside or Out Anymore
For the entirety of the pandemic, I, along with a number of my talented colleagues, have been publishing the "What It's Like" series on saratogaliving.com. The idea behind it was to give the average Saratogian or Capital Region resident a front-row seat to how the pandemic had adversely affected different people from different walks of life: frontline healthcare workers, lawyers, horse owners and even those who were in the hospital fighting for their life against the deadly COVID virus.