This Family Owns Every McDonald's Location In Compton, CA

What comes to mind when you think of Compton, California? Unless you live in the Los Angeles area, your image of Compton is probably influenced by the media. The city — at least a fictional, 1950s version of one of its all-white neighborhoods — got a frightful treatment in the recent HBO series "Them" (via The Wrap). The show dramatized the real-world divisiveness between Black and white people in Compton at that time, and the systemic discrimination Black residents faced (via BlackPast).