As I was scrolling through my Facebook memories, I found a post I shared back in 2016 on marriage... from 1886! Trust me, this wisdom still holds true today!. Of course, when I posted it I was still married, but I was wearing blinders. I'll be the first to admit now that my marriage was failing, I just didn't see it at the time. Had we have truly followed this advice, things might have worked out differently. But on to happier things...