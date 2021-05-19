newsbreak-logo
Proposed anti-abortion amendment to Iowa constitution clears first hurdle

By Sarah Polus
The Hill
The Hill
 19 hours ago
The Iowa House and Senate have passed a constitutional amendment proposal that says Iowans don't have a fundamental right to abortions or to have them be publicly funded, the Des Moines Register reports.

The amendment advanced after a 53-46 vote in the state House, with three Republicans voting against it. It then cleared the state Senate after a 30-18 vote along party lines.

The passage through both chambers is just the first step in a years long process. They must pass it again in 2023 or 2024, after which it would be placed on the ballot for Iowa voters to decide.

The amendment's passage by lawmakers gives a victory to the state's GOP, which has long pushed for its passage.

Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds celebrated its advancement Wednesday.

"I want to thank the Iowa Legislature for its tireless advocacy on behalf of the unborn," she wrote. "I’m proud that the Protect Life Amendment is one step closer to being on the ballot. This is an important step forward in defending the unborn and upholding the dignity of all human life."

Democratic state Rep. Jennifer Konfrst said Republicans are in the minority with their views on abortion in the state, citing a March poll from the Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa. Thirty-one percent of those surveyed were in favor of the amendment, 58 percent were against it and 11 percent were unsure.

