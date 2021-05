PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Max Homa had never made the cut at the Valspar Championship in his three previous trips. This time, he says he's simply playing good golf. Homa had a short eagle putt and a pair of long birdie putts for a 68 Friday. That gave him a share of the early 36-hole lead with Lucas Glover, who shot a 65. Homa says his game is more consistentl. He also has a little more confidence from his win at Riviera in Los Angeles two months ago. Keegan Bradley had a two-shot lead after the opening round at Innisbrook. He was among those playing in the steamy afternoon with temperatures again pushing 90.