Margaret (Barta) Smidl

Mark Henry Weddig went to join our heavenly Father unexpectedly on April 26,2021 He as born on December 26, 1962 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin to Henry and Caroline (Brabender) Weddig. He was predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents (Hattieand Henry Weddig and Sylvia and Eugene Brabender), his mother Caroline and sister Sandy. He is survived by his wife of 10 years Colleen (Sander) Weddig, father Henry Weddig (Patti Moeller), daughter Anna (Peder) Kling of Ash Fork, Arizona, stepsonMarine Gunnery Sergeant Ian W. (Heather) Merritt of Hubert, North Carolina. His five grandchildren were the treasures and joy of his heart. William (5), Nathanial (3), Micah (17 mos.) Kling, and Isabell (10) and Jersey (7) Merritt. His face would light up and pictures would be shown as soon as anyone asked about them. He is also survived by his close and wonderful family, Steve (Kathy) Weddig, Tammy (Larry) Hoeft, Dan (Pam) Weddig, Diana (Tom) Stahla, and Mary (Mark) Olson. He was so very proud of all his many nieces and nephews, grand nephews and grandnieces and all the amazing paths they have taken in their lives. He was honored to be the godfather to Malachi Cate and Tate Cameron. And also, a very special person, Mary Wendorf, Anna’s mother.