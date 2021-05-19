newsbreak-logo
Bradley County, AR

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Cleveland, Dallas, Grant by NWS

 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 18:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 20:40:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Cleveland; Dallas; Grant FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 840 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN GRANT, BRADLEY, WESTERN CLEVELAND, EASTERN CALHOUN AND EASTERN DALLAS COUNTIES At 640 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated showers becoming more scattered with time in the warned area. Any thunderstorms were isolated. The radar estimated one and a half to three inches of rain from Prattsville in Grant County to Farindale in Dallas County to New Edinburg in Cleveland County. If there is any flash flooding in these areas, it will take awhile for high water to runoff. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Warren, Sheridan, Fordyce, Rison, Hampton, Hermitage, Leola, Kingsland, Thornton, Carthage, Prattsville, Poyen, Harrell, Tipton, Ellisville, Marks Mill State Park, Hebron, Weeks, Mt Elba and Lanark. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Arkansas County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arkansas, Cleveland, Jefferson, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and flash flooding may occur. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Arkansas; Cleveland; Jefferson; Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CLEVELAND...SOUTHERN JEFFERSON...NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS COUNTIES At 550 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Warbritton, or near Pine Bluff, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pine Bluff... White Hall Altheimer... Grady Feenyville... Cottondale Whitefield... Linwood Madding... Warbritton Woodville... Langford Richardson... Pine Bluff Arsenal Tarry... Cornerstone Tamo... Moscow Glenlake... Watson Chapel This includes Interstate 530 between mile markers 31 and 46. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Calhoun County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Clark, Dallas, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Clark; Dallas; Ouachita The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Clark County in southwestern Arkansas Northwestern Calhoun County in southwestern Arkansas Southwestern Dallas County in southwestern Arkansas Northern Ouachita County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 350 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chidester, or 15 miles northwest of Camden, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bearden... Chidester Highland Industrial Park... East Camden Amy... Warner Hopeville... Tates Bluff Eagle Mills... Harmony Grove Holly Springs... Millville TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Calhoun County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Cleveland, Dallas, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 16:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Cleveland; Dallas; Ouachita A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BRADLEY...SOUTH CENTRAL CLEVELAND...NORTHEASTERN CALHOUN...SOUTHEASTERN DALLAS AND NORTHEASTERN OUACHITA COUNTIES At 438 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Harlow, or 9 miles southwest of Fordyce, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fordyce... Bearden Thornton... Weeks Ellisville... Mt Elba Tipton... Harlow Marks Mill State Park... Hebron Banks... Tinsman Chambersville... Hopeville New Edinburg HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Cleveland County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleveland, Dallas, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cleveland; Dallas; Grant SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CLEVELAND...SOUTH CENTRAL GRANT AND CENTRAL DALLAS COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM CDT At 246 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Sparkman, or 17 miles northwest of Fordyce, moving northeast at 30 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Carthage... Ivan Farindale... Princeton Bunn... Ramsey A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central, southeastern and southwestern Arkansas.
Arkansas County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Arkansas, Cleveland, Jefferson, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and flash flooding may occur. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Arkansas; Cleveland; Jefferson; Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CLEVELAND...SOUTHERN JEFFERSON...NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS COUNTIES At 602 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Altheimer, or 7 miles northeast of Pine Bluff, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pine Bluff... White Hall Altheimer... Grady Feenyville... Cottondale Whitefield... Linwood Madding... Warbritton Woodville... Langford Richardson... Pine Bluff Arsenal Tarry... Cornerstone Tamo... Moscow Glenlake... Sarassa This includes Interstate 530 between mile markers 40 and 46. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Bradley County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bradley, Cleveland, Drew by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bradley; Cleveland; Drew A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BRADLEY...SOUTHEASTERN CLEVELAND AND WESTERN DREW COUNTIES At 557 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Warren, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Monticello... Warren Wilmar... Green Hill Brandon... New Hope in Drew County Montongo... Orlando Rye HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Grant County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Jefferson, Lonoke, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 16:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and flash flooding may occur. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant; Jefferson; Lonoke; Pulaski; Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LONOKE...NORTHEASTERN GRANT...NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN SALINE AND SOUTHEASTERN PULASKI COUNTIES At 448 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Orion, or 15 miles northeast of Sheridan, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pine Bluff... England Redfield... Cane Creek Pine Bluff Arsenal... Warbritton Orion... Hensley Island Coy... Sherrill Tucker... Pastoria Wright... Tomberlin Lock and Dam 5 Park... Kearney Tar Camp Park... Woodson Dexter... F.B. Baugh Recreation Area This includes Interstate 530 between mile markers 12 and 28. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bradley County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bradley, Drew by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 18:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and flash flooding may occur. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bradley; Drew A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BRADLEY AND WESTERN DREW COUNTIES At 611 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Warren, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Monticello... Warren Wilmar... Green Hill New Hope in Drew County... Montongo HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Grant County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and flash flooding may occur. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LONOKE...NORTHEASTERN GRANT...NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN SALINE AND SOUTHEASTERN PULASKI COUNTIES At 437 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near East End, or 11 miles southeast of Bryant, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pine Bluff... England Wrightsville... Redfield Keo... Cane Creek Ironton... Pine Bluff Arsenal Estes... Warbritton East End... Orion Hensley Island... Coy Sherrill... Tucker Pastoria... Wright Tomberlin... Lock and Dam 5 Park This includes Interstate 530 between mile markers 6 and 28. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Garland County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garland, Grant, Hot Spring, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 10:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Saline SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN GRANT...EAST CENTRAL GARLAND...SOUTHEASTERN SALINE AND NORTHEASTERN HOT SPRING COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM CDT At 146 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lonsdale, or 10 miles north of Malvern, moving east at 35 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Benton... Haskell Rockport... Traskwood Tull... Poyen Lonsdale... Jenkins Ferry State Park Magnet Cove... Fenter Nance... Gifford Shaw... Glen Rose Buie
Clark County, ARweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Clark, Dallas, Garland, Hot Spring, Montgomery, Ouachita, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-29 03:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-04-29 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Clark; Dallas; Garland; Hot Spring; Montgomery; Ouachita; Pike; Pope; Yell FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Little Rock has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of central Arkansas southwest Arkansas and western Arkansas, including the following areas, in central Arkansas, Garland, Pope and Yell. In southwest Arkansas, Clark, Dallas, Hot Spring, Ouachita and Pike. In western Arkansas, Montgomery. * Through this afternoon * Heavy rain will bring additional rainfall amounts around one inch in west central and southwest Arkansas today. A Flash Flood Watch is necessary for areas that will see nearly 100 percent runoff. * Heaviest rainfall could cause roads to be impassable while visibility is restricted.