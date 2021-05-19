Flash Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Cleveland, Dallas, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 18:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 20:40:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Cleveland; Dallas; Grant FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 840 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN GRANT, BRADLEY, WESTERN CLEVELAND, EASTERN CALHOUN AND EASTERN DALLAS COUNTIES At 640 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated showers becoming more scattered with time in the warned area. Any thunderstorms were isolated. The radar estimated one and a half to three inches of rain from Prattsville in Grant County to Farindale in Dallas County to New Edinburg in Cleveland County. If there is any flash flooding in these areas, it will take awhile for high water to runoff. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Warren, Sheridan, Fordyce, Rison, Hampton, Hermitage, Leola, Kingsland, Thornton, Carthage, Prattsville, Poyen, Harrell, Tipton, Ellisville, Marks Mill State Park, Hebron, Weeks, Mt Elba and Lanark. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED