newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cerro Gordo County, IA

Special Weather Statement issued for Cerro Gordo, Hamilton, Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, Webster by NWS

weather.gov
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 18:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cerro Gordo; Hamilton; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright Showers and Thunderstorms With Gusty Winds Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are moving across the region this evening. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph have been reported with these storms. Expect brief heavy downpours, gusty winds and possible small hail as the storms move north across the region over the next hour.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wright County, IA
City
Webster, IA
County
Winnebago County, IA
City
Hamilton, IA
County
Worth County, IA
County
Kossuth County, IA
City
Hancock, IA
City
Humboldt, IA
County
Humboldt County, IA
County
Hancock County, IA
County
Cerro Gordo County, IA
County
Hamilton County, IA
County
Webster County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Gusty Winds#Wind Gusts#Winnebago#Isolated Thunderstorms#Brief Heavy Downpours#Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Emmet County, IAweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Emmet, Humboldt, Kossuth, Palo Alto, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 05:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Emmet; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Webster DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Central Iowa and Eastern Iowa. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Appanoose County, IAweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Appanoose, Boone, Cerro Gordo, Clarke, Dallas, Davis, Decatur by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 05:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Appanoose; Boone; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Story; Tama; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Winnebago; Worth; Wright DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central and eastern Iowa. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Black Hawk County, IAweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Grundy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Grundy; Hardin; Marshall; Poweshiek; Tama; Worth FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Much of the east to northeast half of Iowa. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Boone County, IAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Boone, Calhoun, Carroll, Cerro Gordo, Crawford, Emmet by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright Extreme Fire Danger Northwest Half Of Iowa Today .Strong southwest winds, very warm temperatures, and low relative humidity along with mostly dry fuels will combine to produce extreme fire conditions this afternoon. Elevated fire conditions are expected elsewhere across southern and eastern Iowa. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME FIRE CONDITIONS * AFFECTED AREA...Portions of western, central and northern Iowa. * WIND...Sustained southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph gusting up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Dropping to near 20 percent this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Adair County, IAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adair, Audubon, Black Hawk, Boone, Bremer, Butler, Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 14:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Adair; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Story; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright Extreme Fire Danger Northwest Half Of Iowa Today .Strong southwest winds, very warm temperatures, and low relative humidity along with mostly dry fuels are combining to produce extreme fire conditions across northern and western, into central Iowa this afternoon. Elevated fire conditions are expected elsewhere across southern and eastern Iowa. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME FIRE CONDITIONS. * AFFECTED AREA...Portions of western, central and northern Iowa. * WIND...Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph, gusting in excess of 45 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...15 to 20 percent this afternoon, then slowly climbing later in the day. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Adair County, IAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Black Hawk, Boone, Bremer by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 14:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright High Fire Danger Saturday The combination of very warm temperatures, low relative humidity, and strong and gusty southwest winds will result in a high fire danger on Saturday. Sustained southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to near 40 mph are possible during the afternoon Saturday when the lowest relative humidities of 20 to 30 percent will occur. It is highly recommended to not do any burning on Saturday as fires could quickly become uncontrollable.
Cerro Gordo County, IAGlobe Gazette

Cerro Gordo County Campgrounds to reopen

Cerro Gordo County will open area campgrounds effective Friday, May 7 at noon. Campgrounds include Linn Grove (Rockwell), Wilkinson (Rock Falls) and Ingebretson (Thornton) for the season with electric and restrooms. Grounds will remain open for the season with electricity and restrooms, a press release from the Cerro Gordo County...