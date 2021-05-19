Special Weather Statement issued for Cerro Gordo, Hamilton, Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 14:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Adair; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Story; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright Extreme Fire Danger Northwest Half Of Iowa Today .Strong southwest winds, very warm temperatures, and low relative humidity along with mostly dry fuels are combining to produce extreme fire conditions across northern and western, into central Iowa this afternoon. Elevated fire conditions are expected elsewhere across southern and eastern Iowa. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME FIRE CONDITIONS. * AFFECTED AREA...Portions of western, central and northern Iowa. * WIND...Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph, gusting in excess of 45 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...15 to 20 percent this afternoon, then slowly climbing later in the day. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.