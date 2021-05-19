newsbreak-logo
Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

weather.gov
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 10:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-05-21 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that weather conditions could lead to the potential for a Red Flag event in the near future. This watch will remain in effect until it is upgraded to a Red Flag Warning or that it is determined that the Red Flag event will not develop. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR EASTERN ALASKA RANGE The National Weather Service in Fairbanks has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...from Donnelly Dome north. * TIMING...10 AM Thu to midnight Thu night. * WINDS...South 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...56. * IMPACTS...Rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires will be possible.

alerts.weather.gov
