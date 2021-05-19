Make sure to take care of yourself

The goal and purpose of not only Atreo Cares but Atreo Media are to help support the community that I grew up in and that has given so much back to me as an individual. Primarily Atreo Cares focuses on utilizing students to give back to the communities in which they live. Everyone wants to internally give back so my organization makes it easy for them to do so. Each month Atreo Cares in some shape or form gives back, whether this is creating the first BLM Application available on iOS, collecting 167 bags of garbage across seven different cities with 25 helping hands, or helping extend a program 16 weeks for girls aged 13–18 that focuses on career preparedness, confidence building and so much more.