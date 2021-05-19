Make sure to take care of yourself

Sure, you know that eating junk food, avoiding exercise, and drinking like a fish isn't going to do any favors for your health, especially during a pandemic. However, did you know there are many other habits, rituals, and practices most of us engage in that are also damaging our well-being—only we have no idea? Read on to hear the top health and medical experts around the country reveal all the ways that you're inadvertently harming yourself. Read on, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Symptoms Everyone Needs to Know About During This Pandemic.