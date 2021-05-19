Fire Weather Watch issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 10:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-05-21 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that weather conditions could lead to the potential for a Red Flag event in the near future. This watch will remain in effect until it is upgraded to a Red Flag Warning or that it is determined that the Red Flag event will not develop. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR DELTANA AND TANANA FLATS The National Weather Service in Fairbanks has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...near Delta Junction. * TIMING...10 AM Thu to midnight Thu night. * WINDS...Southeast 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...60 to 65. * IMPACTS...Rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires will be possible.