Fremont County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains, Southwest Big Horn Basin by NWS

 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-18 14:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-19 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near Ocean Lake and Boysen Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Southwest Big Horn Basin; Wind River Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HOT SPRINGS AND EAST CENTRAL FREMONT COUNTIES UNTIL 615 PM MDT At 546 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles south of Hamilton Dome to 8 miles northeast of Ocean Lake. Movement was east at 30 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Thermopolis and Hot Springs State Park around 615 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Hot Springs County Fairgrounds and Hot Springs County Airport.

