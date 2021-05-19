newsbreak-logo
Seniors on Medicare lack access to treatment for pulmonary disease

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMillions of seniors on medicare lack access to treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or copd. That's according to a new study in American Thoracic Society- which shows many patients could not get the proper treatment- because they didn't live near a rehab facility.

