The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 have been moving sideways for much of the past month, while the consolidation action in small caps and the Nasdaq 100 has been going on even longer. Concerns over inflation and, in turn, the Fed's response – as in how soon Powell & Co would begin "tapering" their bond-buying program – have been at the forefront of investor's collective psyches. The thinking is that if inflation runs hotter than expected (such as was seen in last week's CPI/PPI reports), then the U.S. Central Bank will have little choice but to cut back on the current pace of bond purchases and perhaps even begin "thinking about, thinking about" raising rates.