Merrill, WI

Buddy Poppy Campaign is May 22-May 31

 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1638 and Auxiliary will distribute Buddy Poppies at locations around Merrill beginning the week of May 22-May 31. Mayor Derek Woellner signed a City of Merrill Proclamation dedicating the week as the annual Buddy Poppy Campaign. Veterans and Auxiliary members will be distributing Buddy Poppies, or you can find a display board with Buddy Poppies and information and instructions where you can take one and make a donation … at Westside Market, Dave’s County Market, First Street Coffee Station (at the Park City Credit Union location), and Jokin’ Joe’s Bait and Tackle. You can also stop by the “new” VFW Post, 601 Johnson Street, during normal business hours to pick up a Buddy Poppy.

Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Marie Ellyn Hamilton Marrier

Marie Ellyn Hamilton Marrier, age 75, of Merrill, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital, from cardiac issues. Marie was born on October 2, 1945 at Marinette General Hospital in Marinette, WI to Louis Arnold Hamilton and Velma Glen Ellen Rude Hamilton, both originally of Rhinelander, WI. She had one brother, Jack Allan Hamilton, who was 4 years her senior. Marie grew up in the Town of Scott west of Merrill, having moved to this area at age 8 weeks. She attended a one room schoolhouse for her entire 8 grades of elementary school, a fact over which she expressed both pride and lament. Marie was a 1963 graduate of Merrill Senior High School, 1966 graduate of Columbia Hospital School of Nursing, Milwaukee, WI, and of the first Family Nurse Practitioner class at the University of Wisconsin Department of Family Practice Residency in Madison at the St. Mary’s site in 1976. Marie was most proud of being the first certified nurse practitioner in the northern third of Wisconsin, starting in the mid seventies under the tutelage of Michael Mikkelson, M.D. She was an RN for 42 years and an FNP for 34 years, 17 of those at the Family Medical Clinic in Merrill, in a team practice with MK Mikkleson, M.D., 13 years at the Wausau Medical Center Department of Family Practice in Wausau, in team practice with DP North, M.D. and AM Waldman, M.D. The last 3 years of her career were spent practicing at clinics in Wausau, Stevens Point, Medford and Tomahawk for Family Planning Health Services of Wausau, WI. Marie considered these last 3 years as a donation to the reproductive health cause, which she felt strongly about being a “sixties rabble rouser” as she referred to herself. She also liked to say that “one had to be able to afford to work at FPHS!” Marie married the love of her life, Wayne J. Marrier, on June 11, 1966 at Our Savior’s Norwegian Lutheran Church in Merrill, WI, where she had been both baptized and confirmed. She and Wayne were the first couple married at the current Logan Street location of Our Savior’s. Marie was quite proud of that fact, as her parents had been the first couple married in the Trinity Lutheran Church, another Norwegian Lutheran Kirke, in Rhinelander, WI. Marie enjoyed doing extensive genealogy work on both her Norwegian and Swedish heritage. The culmination of her 10-year Rude family history search was a 2-week reunion pilgrimage in 2005 to Hurdal, Norway with ten other American relatives, a trip which Marie personally planned and organized for the group. Along with her sister-in-law, Pamela Kanitz Hamilton, she also did extensive research on her Scottish and English Maine heritage. She had traveled extensively in the U.S., proud of the fact that she had been to all the states except Rhode Island and Alaska. Marie thoroughly enjoyed spending her winter months with Wayne in Orange Beach, Alabama. Marie was the first volunteer Ombudsman at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill, a position she held through the Wisconsin State Department of Aging and AARP. She was also an active member of the Merrill Historical Society, Friends of TB Scott Library, and Christ United Methodist Church, having served on several committees and serving as a Liturgist at services. Marie was a charter member of the Columbia Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association and the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She also was a longtime member of the Wisconsin and American Nurses Association. Marie looked forward to and enjoyed doing a Civil War reenactment of her great grandmother, Mehitable Jane Young Hamilton of Greenville, ME, who had worked in the Civil War hospitals in Washington, DC for four years, and with the Civil War Nursing at the Prairie River Middle School Civil War Days.
Lincoln County, WImerrillfotonews.com

Masks become controversial

The Lincoln County Health Department continues to encourage residents to wear masks and to follow the CDC recommendations, according to a press release issued May 10 by the Department, for anyone ages two (2) and older in an indoor public setting. Nonetheless, not everyone in Lincoln County or Central Wisconsin...
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Letters to the Editor

The views and opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Merrill Foto News, its publishers, Editor, or staff. We have concerns with closing Jefferson School. We met with Superintendent Sample and were told the closing was a financial decision and best for students. In the April 29th Foto News, the Superintendent states “considering the consolidation of the district outline in the MAPS Strategic Plan and with the confirmed detachment of Maple Grove, effective July 1, 2021, MAPS will be able to reallocate an estimated $1.17 million to the much-needed classroom efforts in literacy and math skills, in addition to keeping our remaining facilities in top condition.”
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Special Olympics needs volunteers

Special Olympics is back for 2021 and volunteers are needed to make the Special Olympics Regional Track & Field Meet at Merrill High School on Saturday, May 15, a success. Special Olympics Wisconsin is seeking volunteers to help throughout the day (from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) as athletes compete in running, walking, wheelchair racing, jumping, and throwing events. Volunteers are needed to help time the races; help measure, record, and escort the standing and running long jump events, the softball throw, and the turbo/mini javelin; and athlete escorts are also needed to walk with athletes from the staging area to the event to the awards area to help ensure they are in the right place at the right time.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

MERRILL AREA BIRTHS

Girl, Reina Madeline, born to McKenzie Cottrell and Lucas Cottrell of Merrill. Girl, Opal Elizabeth, born to Jessica Mandli and Michael Mandli of Merrill. Boy, Jordan Bradley, born to Stephanie Utecht and Tyler Utecht of Wausau. APRIL 29, 2021. Girl, Kimber Ann, born to Stephanie Kemp and Roy Kemp of...
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Boy Scout Food Drive collects for Merrill Community Food Pantry

Postal Food Drive canceled for 2021; Fill the Gazebo will be held. Area Boy Scouts held their annual Food Drive on Saturday, April 17, and collected more than 3200 pounds of food donations. Approximately 39 adults and 40 Scouts participated in collecting. The annual Postal Food Drive usually held the...
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

“After the Bell” Program returns for 2021-22 with help of donations

The “After the Bell” program will return for the 2021-22 school year in a new location on the third floor at the Prairie River Middle School. This free program available for all middle school students from right after school ends to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday on days school is in session will begin on Monday, October 4, 2021.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

NTC Announces new scholarship for young women leaders

Wausau, Wis. – Northcentral Technical College (NTC) and the NTC Foundation are pleased to announce an exciting new scholarship opportunity for women from Merrill and its surrounding communities pursuing a degree at NTC. The Charmaine Whitburn Women’s Leadership Scholarship will annually provide a $1,500 scholarship for a full-time student enrolled at NTC. The scholarship was established to honor Charmaine Whitburn through the support of Merrill School District students and advancement of young women in leadership.
Lincoln County, WItomahawkleader.com

LCHD continues to recommend wearing face coverings

LINCOLN COUNTY – The Lincoln County Health Department (LCHD) in a Monday, May 10 release encouraged individuals to continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations for anyone ages two (2) and older to wear a face covering or mask when in indoor public settings. “Science shows...
Lincoln County, WImerrillfotonews.com

Pool kitty donates to LCHS

Sportsman’s Alibi Bar & Grill’s Pool Team donated $425 from their pool kitty to the Lincoln County Humane Society for the animals of the shelter. Thank you all for supporting the shelter! Submitted photo.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Fotos from the Past

Researched by Michael J. Caylor, Jr. 5-5-71 What will be the future of radio in Merrill, now that our local radio station has been purchased by another provider? Don Roberts of Minocqua, executive vice president of Northwoods Enterprises, has announced that his company has purchased WXMT AM and FM. The station, whose studios are in the Lincoln House Motor Lodge, plays middle of the road country music. (I think that means both country and western.) Roberts did note that Ken Farnsworth will stay on as the manager and no personnel changes are planned. Northwoods Enterprises also owns WJMS radio, a 5,000 watt AM station in Ironwood, MI. (Now known as WJMT, while the call sign WXMT is now used by a radio station in Smethport, PA.)
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Hanneman is March Youth Optimist at PRMS

Eighth grader Kaden Hanneman has been named March Youth Optimist at Prairie River Middle School. Ms. Jean Ann Nelessen nominated Kaden saying, “Kaden stands out as a hardworking and responsible student. He does his very best in his studies. He has earned the respect of his peers by having a clear sense of self and helping others when needed. Kaden is respectful to both his peers and adults.”
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Teacher Appreciation Week

Nationwide, Teacher Appreciation Week is being celebrated during the week of May 2 – 8. It is an opportunity to recognize educators for their hard work and dedication and to give them the “extra credit” they deserve, according to members of the Lincoln County Retired Educators’ Association (LCREA). Locally, the LCREA displayed signs of appreciation at schools in Merrill and Tomahawk, honoring educators and recognizing the lasting contributions they make in shaping our children: the future leaders of our country.
Lincoln County, WImerrillfotonews.com

“Vast Improvement” at Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake

MADISON, Wis. – The latest report from the court-ordered Monitor for Lincoln Hills School/Copper Lake School (LHS/CLS) was filed Tuesday and, for the sixth straight report, the Monitor found DOC in partial or substantial compliance with every aspect of the consent decree stemming from a 2017 lawsuit against the previous administration over conditions at LHS/CLS.
Merrill, WIWSAW

Hundreds attend Merrill’s ‘Raise Your Voice for Mental Health Walk’

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A walk for mental health awareness, organized by high school students in Merrill, drew hundreds and raised thousands of dollars for mental health support. When Merrill High School’s “Raise Your Voice Club” started planning the “Raise Your Voice for Mental Health Walk,” they were only expecting...