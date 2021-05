Dramatic disconnect between views of teachers and administrators. WASHINGTON—May 5, 2021—Hundreds of thousands of teachers leave the profession every year, and that’s in a good year. Recent events—including an ongoing global pandemic, the months-long shuttering of the nation’s schools, rapid transition to online and hybrid learning, and a historic reckoning on systemic racism—have dramatically altered the nature of teaching. And there are heightened concerns that the nation’s schools may face an exodus of educators in the months and years ahead.