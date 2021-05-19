newsbreak-logo
New study examines link between blood pressure and dementia

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study looks at the link between blood pressure and dementia. Global researchers found that for women, high blood pressure increased risk .. but for men, both low and high blood pressure were associated with increased risk. Scientists say figuring out why there are gender differences could lead to better treatments.

idahonews.com
