newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Russia flexes muscles in challenge for Arctic control

By Long Reads
BBC
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Russian military cargo plane flew us almost to the top of the world, to an archipelago once best known for its rare bird species and its walruses. Now Franz Josef Land is home to a Russian military base and the source of added tension in relations with the West.

www.bbc.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Submarines#The Arctic#Muscle Tension#Russian Forces#Russian Planes#Nato#Bbc News#The Northern Fleet#Mgimo University#Arctic Trefoil#Muscles#Arctic Shipping#Nato Forces#Moscow#Enemy Ships#Military Activity#Nuclear Forces#Murmansk#Military Actions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
News Break
Global Warming
Country
Russia
Related
WorldPosted by
Fox News

US general warns China aiming to establish Atlantic naval base in Africa

The top U.S general for Africa is warning that a growing threat from China may come not just from the waters of the Pacific but from the Atlantic as well. U.S. Gen. Stephen Townsend, in an interview with The Associated Press, said Beijing is looking to establish a large navy port capable of hosting submarines or aircraft carriers on Africa’s western coast. Townsend said China has approached countries stretching from Mauritania to south of Namibia, intent on establishing a naval facility. If realized, that prospect would enable China to base warships in its expanding Navy in the Atlantic as well as Pacific oceans.
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Russia Warns West Against Arctic Encroachment Ahead Of Talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday warned Western countries against staking claims in the Arctic, as global warming makes the region more accessible and a site of global competition. Lavrov's comments came ahead of a ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council that comprises Russia, the United States, Canada, Norway,...
Alaska StateAntiwar.com

Alaska: US Military Exercise Implements New Doctrine To Confront Russia in the Arctic

The large-scale Northern Edge war games commenced a week ago in and off the coast of Alaska. An estimated 15,000 service members from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy are participating in the two-week event along with six ships and 240 aircraft. The Air Force’s newest fighter jet, the F-15EX Eagle ll, is among the warplanes deployed for the exercise. Northern Edge is its maiden flight in terms of military drills. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, an amphibious ready group and embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are also involved .
Chinaalbuquerqueexpress.com

China interested in cooperation with Russia in Arctic

Moscow [Russia], May 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Beijing, following Seoul, is showing interest in cooperation in the framework of the project to build the Snowflake International Arctic Station, Nikolai Korchunov, ambassador-at-large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, senior official of the Arctic Council from Russia, told Sputnik. "China has already announced that it...
PoliticsAntiwar.com

Europe Without Neutrals: NATO and Austria

On May 10 North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg at NATO headquarters in Brussels to sign an agreement on the opening of a NATO Liaison Office in Vienna. The NATO chief thanked Austria for twenty-six years of military cooperation, beginning with...
Politicscampuslately.com

Melting Arctic – Russians and Australians fear China

Csaba Káncz is a candidate for the All-Hungarian opposition primaries. The author is not a member of our editorial board, he is posting on our pages as an outsider. The Russian-Chinese axis is getting stronger by the day, as the new US government often uses unacceptable aggressive language in diplomacy against the two nuclear powers. Western sanctions also bring the two countries closer: In the first four months of Year A. Bilateral trade It grew 19.8 percent year-on-year to $ 40,207 billion.
MilitaryAntiwar.com

NATO Allies Take Over Black Sea for Military Exercise

The title is courtesy of the Transylvania Now new site. The Pentagon’s Special Operations Command Europe kicked off the Trojan Footprint 21 exercise on May 3; what is identified as its premier special operations forces drills. The war games will be held until May 14 in five Black Sea and...
MilitaryPosted by
AFP

Blinken welcomes Danish Arctic military boost

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday welcomed Denmark's plans to boost its military presence in Greenland and the North Atlantic. The plan, which pointed to Russia's increased activity in the Arctic, aims to cover up blind spots and improve Denmark's surveillance capabilities in Greenland and the North Atlantic.
PoliticsJamestown Foundation

Greenland Likely to Be Cockpit of Arctic Conflict Between Russia and the West

On May 15, Russia will assume the rotating two-year chairmanship of the Arctic Council, a role President Vladimir Putin has already said Moscow will use to advance his country’s interests in the High North (see EDM, February 17, March 2, April 22). Initially, Russian moves are likely to involve both efforts to attract outside investment and other forms of support for Russia’s development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) and to impel the United Nations to ratify Moscow’s expansive territorial water claims in the Arctic Ocean (Rossiyskaya Gazeta, May 5; Boris Morgunov, “The Prospects of Evolution of the Baseline Systems in the Arctic,” Water, April 14, 2021). But at the same time, there are indications Russia is also focusing in an unexpected direction—on Greenland—both defensively, to prevent any change in this island’s status in favor of the United States, and offensively, to seek to use it as a means to expand Russian influence still further.
Protestsbuzzfeednews.com

This 19-Year-Old Russian Activist Stood Up To Putin’s Thugs. Here Are Her Brave Words.

Olga Misik, a 19-year-old journalism student at Moscow University, is facing up to two years behind bars for peaceful protest. Many Russians know Misik as “the girl with the constitution”: Two years ago, when she was still in secondary school, Misik was active in mass protests that demanded access to the ballot for opposition politician Alexei Navalny and members of his movement.
Militaryeurnews.net

Russia’s military power in the Arctic worries the US and Denmark

The United States and Danish authorities are concerned about Russia’s increased military presence in the Arctic and consider it important to protect key infrastructure in the region. This is stated in a statement released on Sunday by the State Department in connection with the trip of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to the kingdom.