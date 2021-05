Will the US get a fourth stimulus check? That's certainly the hope of more than 2.1 million people who signed a petition on Change.org, a website that lets users start and circulate petitions. This online call for a follow-up stimulus check was started by Stephanie Bonin and is directed at the US Senate and House of Representatives. Bonin's goal is to receive 3 million online signatures, or just under 1% of the US population. "Our country is still deeply struggling," the petition says. "Many people face large debts from last year for things like utilities, rent and child care."