The Hurricanes have won the Central Division. The Presidents’ Trophy? Still to be determined. The Canes spoiling the Predators’ playoff chances? Still to be determined. With two games left in the regular season, both against Preds, that’s what left for the Canes. The Dallas Stars beating Tampa Bay on Friday decided the No. 1 seed -- the Canes secured it with 80 points. It was time to pull out the championshio T-shirts and several Canes gladly showed them off in a tweet.