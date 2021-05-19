Bethesda's official forums will be closed for good next week

Bethesda Softworks has an official survey on their website and one of the questions appears to suggest that it might be related to the upcoming Starfield. There have been quite a few rumors regarding Starfield. The most recent one is that Microsoft has purchased ad time for the game and might have an announcement for it this Summer. Starfield has also been speculated to launch in 2021 but that could change with COVID-19 impacting the development of the game.