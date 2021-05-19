Bethesda's official forums will be closed for good next week
As an old guy on the internet, I have a real fondness for forums. Social media has largely usurped their utility, but it can't match the sense of community that comes from hanging out with a (relatively) small group of like-minded fans of particular games, movies, music, or whatever else is interesting enough to bring people together. Sadly, nostalgia does not equal relevance, and next week Bethesda Softworks will begin the process of shutting its forums for good.www.pcgamer.com