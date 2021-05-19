newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Bethesda's official forums will be closed for good next week

By Andy Chalk
Posted by 
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

As an old guy on the internet, I have a real fondness for forums. Social media has largely usurped their utility, but it can't match the sense of community that comes from hanging out with a (relatively) small group of like-minded fans of particular games, movies, music, or whatever else is interesting enough to bring people together. Sadly, nostalgia does not equal relevance, and next week Bethesda Softworks will begin the process of shutting its forums for good.

www.pcgamer.com
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
588K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Forums#Bethesda Softworks#Online Media#Online News#Bethsoft Com#Scrolls Online Mmo#Pc Gaming#Like Minded Fans#Share Stories#Community#Amazing Games#Internet#Servers#Support Requests#Movies#Nostalgia#Read Only Mode#Equal Relevance#People#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Related
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Bethesda’s Starfield ‘is exclusive to Xbox and PC’, it’s claimed

Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG Starfield will be exclusive to Xbox and PC and thus won’t release for PlayStation 5, it’s been claimed. That’s according to GamesBeat journalist Jeff Grubb, who wrote on Friday: “Starfield is exclusive to Xbox and PC. Period. This is me confirming that.”. Speaking in a live stream...
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Bethesda Official Survey Asks How Much Time The User Spends “Creating Spaceships”

Bethesda Softworks has an official survey on their website and one of the questions appears to suggest that it might be related to the upcoming Starfield. There have been quite a few rumors regarding Starfield. The most recent one is that Microsoft has purchased ad time for the game and might have an announcement for it this Summer. Starfield has also been speculated to launch in 2021 but that could change with COVID-19 impacting the development of the game.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Hmm, Is This Leaked Concept Art From Bethesda's Starfield?

There's a lot of hype surrounding Bethesda's mysterious Starfield IP at the moment - which we're hoping to see in action next month at E3 - but before then, it looks like some concept art for the game might have leaked online. The following image was reportedly posted to the...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Starfield – Screenshots from 2018 Build Have Seemingly Leaked

Details or official updates on Starfield have been pretty much entirely non-existent since the game was first announced nearly three years ago, which means those looking forward to the game have had to make do with leaks. A couple of screenshots first leaked in late 2020, and now, it seems a few more have also leaked.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

New Gameplay Screens Appear To Have Leaked Of Bethesda's Starfield

Uh, oh! Looks like Bethesda has had a pretty big leak, as a few new gameplay screenshots appear to have surfaced online from the highly-anticipated Starfield, supposedly from an early 2018 build of the game. Twitter user SkullziTV has posted some of these on his account, stating that they are...
Video Gamesfiz-x.com

Its Official: Rambo and Die Hard Are Coming to COD: Warzone Next Week

Activision has finally made it official that ’80s action hero stars, Johns Rambo and McClane will come to Call of Duty: Warzone as premium operator skins on May 20. The excitement began earlier this month when the Call of Duty account tweeted stats for a player named Survivorjohn#1009062. It was cryptic, but Twitter user Eric Maynard cracked the code: There are 5 movies in the Rambo series, and according to the Rambo Wiki our beloved hero kills a total of 552 people across them.
BusinessPosted by
PC Gamer

Epic Games sues AR company Nreal for trademark violation

Epic Games has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Nreal, saying (you may have already figured this out) that its use of the name Nreal Light for its upcoming mixed reality glasses comes a little too close for comfort to its multiple "Unreal" trademarks. The problem isn't just the similarity...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

A free Chivalry 2 open beta starts next week

Medieval combat game Chivalry 2 will open its doors to all next week in a free open beta test that's set to begin on May 27. The test will support full crossplay between PC and consoles, with new maps, modes, customization options, and—exclusively on PC—the option to join special 1v1 "Duel Servers" where players can hone their skills or settle their beefs.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Sylveon Official Arrives In Pokémon GO Next Week

It's finally happening. After a glitch allowed us to see that mysterious silhouette in mid-April… after a Friendship Event with absolutely nothing to do with friendship tricked the entire fanbase into believing that its release was imminent… it is finally, finally here. Sylveon will arrive in Pokémon GO in two weeks. Let's get into the details, as this Pokémon will not be evolved in the standard manner.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Clubhouse is finally expanding to Android, but is it already too late?

If you haven’t been living under the rock, you must be knowing how immensely popular Clubhouse has been over the past year or so. For the unaware, audio-driven social media app allows you to host voice-based discussions within a community. However, up until now, the app was limited to iOS. Now, the company has announced the rollout to a broader audience in the US.
Internetdexerto.com

Twitter users rejoice after devs finally remove auto-crop feature

Twitter’s auto-cropping feature has been the bane of practically everyone’s existence for years. The developers have finally removed cropping on the platform as of May 5 though, and users are rejoicing. Let’s be real: If you’ve been on Twitter even just once, you’ve probably been baited by the cropping feature....
Internetknowtechie.com

Signal says Facebook banned its ad account because of these ads

A recent post on the Signal website discusses how it designed an entire ad campaign around how much data Facebook is collecting from its users. In addition, the company claims that Facebook shut down its account because of the advertisements, but the social media giant is saying otherwise. Ok, so...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

Microsoft Releases a Fix for the YouTube Crash Issue in Edge

If you use Microsoft Edge to watch YouTube videos, you might have experienced YouTube freezing up or crashing. This is an acknowledged issue and Microsoft has now come up with a patch to fix this. Once you apply the patch, YouTube will work as it should in Edge. Prevent YouTube...
Cell Phonestechnave.com

WhatsApp will no longer disable accounts after 15 May 2021

Hard-handed approaches could make some people push back harder, something WhatsApp is finding that out the hard way. Even though users would have their accounts deactivated, the company still failed to get people to agree to its new privacy policy. That's probably why its plans have changed. If you recall,...
Internetmediapost.com

Twitter Buys Scroll, Service That Removes Website Ads

Twitter is acquiring Scroll, a subscription service that removes ads from participating news sites. Scroll, which charges $5 per month, is going into private beta with Twitter in preparation for being incorporated in a broader subscription service later this year, Scroll CEO Tony Haile said in a blog post. That...