As Mass Effect has been released yet again, players are wanting to rekindle or start their romantic interests in the game with Ashley Williams. Mass Effect Legendary Edition has just released on Friday which will leave many wanting to start their space soap opera from scratch or to experience it yet again while being able to play the other games within the bundle. The games are well known for dialogue and its story, and one of the better additions to the game was the choice of being able to romance other characters in the game. One of the choices is Ashley.