On Monday, the federal government announced it would distribute $350 billion in COVID-19 relief aid to states and local governments. Wyoming will receive, according to Treasury Department estimates, more than $1 billion. The state’s two largest cities — Cheyenne and Casper — will collect $12.2 million and $9.1 million respectively. Another $47.8 million is likely headed to local governments that serve populations under 50,000 people.