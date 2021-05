Arizona Coyotes vs San Jose Sharks 5/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Arizona Coyotes will play the first game of their back-to-back match against the San Jose Sharks in Sap Center at San Jose, on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 10:30 PM (EDT). Arizona is coming here after their last game on the ice against the Kings. The Coyotes scored a total of two goals in the game, while the Kings scored four. Overall, the Coyotes finished the season with a 22-26-6 record. Arizona is 5th at 22-26 in the NL West Division.