I saw a post on Facebook today by a friend who shared a list of concerts that were held at the Met Center each year it was in existence from 1967-1993. The list is really impressive and a literal who's who of musicians all within their own right, and then some that make you scratch your head like Lassie in 1968, or Milli Vanilli in 1990. But according to this website, which appears to get its information from a North Stars book of all the shows that played the Met and how many tickets were sold for each show. Let's say the late Kenny Rogers really liked to play Minnesota in the early 80s.