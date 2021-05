After 73 years of a life well lived, Gary McGee passed on April 28, 2021. Gary was born in McGee’s Crossroads in Johnston County, to Bledsoe McGee and Maudie Lee Honeycutt McGee (both deceased). He grew up traveling to the sunny beaches and crashing waves of South Nags Head, and later built his dream home on the Outer Banks. A full-time resident of Corolla for the last 17 years, Gary was beloved by countless friends and family and was an active member of his Church, his Corolla Community, and the greater Outer Banks area.