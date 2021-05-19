Finance Commission

What should the future of La Crosse County look like? That could be up to you. County government is beginning the process of creating a comprehensive plan that will guide county decision making for the next 30 years. Everything from land use to environmental sustainability to transportation and child care. When it is finished, it will address the physical, social and economic development of the entire county. What this document looks like will guide the county in making decisions on everyday issues for decades. That is why it is important that you make sure your voice is heard in this process. County government is making it easy for you to share your values and ideas for the future. The county website already asks for your participation in a community survey that will begin the process. Then there will be in-person forums to gather your input, even a phone line that will allow you to leave recorded messages. A number of people get upset with county government. If you don’t like how things run now, this is a chance to explain how it could be done better. Too many people refuse to involve themselves in the process, then complain when things come out a way they don’t like. Your opinions may not make the final cut, but at least you can’t say they didn’t ask.