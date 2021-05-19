Finance Commission

newsbreak-logo
Ed Elsner, Commission Chair (Term ends 12/31/2021) Edwin Choi, Commission Vice Chair (Term ends 12/31/2022) Zhen Tao, Commissioner (Term ends 12/31/2021) Frederick A. Findley, Commissioner (Term ends 12/31/2021) Ellen Wood, Commissioner (Term ends 12/31/2021) If you would like to comment on an agenda item, or make a general public comment,...

www.southpasadenaca.gov
Washington County, OHMarietta Times

Commission approves two appointments

Two appointments to the Southeastern Ohio Port Authority board were approved at Thursday’s meeting of the Washington County Board of Commissioners. Bret Allphin, of Sixmo Inc., and Eric Reed, of the Ohio Department of Transportation, were added as new Port Authority board members. In the request to be added to...
Longmeadow, MAlongmeadow.org

Notice of Vacancy - Finance Committee

Notice of Vacancy - Finance Committee: The Town of Longmeadow is seeking interested residents to fill two (2) vacancies on the Town’s Finance Committee. Each vacancy is for a three (3) year term and would commence on July 1, 2021 and go through June 30, 2024. Interested persons must fill...
Jonesboro, ARjonesboro.org

Finance & Administration Council Committee Meeting

COVID-19 procedures are in place for limited public attendance in person. Please visit https://www.jonesboro.org/DocumentCenter/View/7660/Council-Chambers-Procedures-Public-Notification---March-2-2021-PDF for more information. You can watch and participate in this meeting on the City of Jonesboro Facebook page, Suddenlink Cable Channel 24, or by going online to https://jonesboro.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx and choosing the appropriate meeting to watch live or recorded video and view agendas.
Presidential Electionmainstreamonline.org

ASUCC election and constitutional amendments on the 2021-22 ballot

ASUCC election and constitutional amendments on the 2021-22 ballot. Students can now vote using a Canvas shell for next school year’s ASUCC student government leaders and proposed amendments to the ASUCC constitution are also currently available for review and voting. “UCC’s shared governance model ensures students are represented on its...
Baxter County, ARKTLO

BC Airport Commission to meet

A regular meeting of the Baxter County Airport Commission is scheduled for tonight at 6 in the Airport Terminal Building. Agenda items will include replacement of recent vacancies on the commission, initiation of three new state-funded grant projects, update of the AIP funded perimeter fence project and schedule, as well as long term planning for the Airport Master Plan implementation. The airport administrator will also hold a briefing on the budget, ongoing personnel and maintenance issues, hangar occupancy status, and CRSSA grant approval.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

House passes second version of vetoed elections bill

For the second consecutive legislative session, on Tuesday the Louisiana House passed an elections bill that would prohibit state and local officials from receiving money from private or nonprofit organizations to help defray election-related expenses. Rep. Blake Miguez, R-Erath, sponsored last year’s legislation, which Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed, and...
ElectionsCourthouse News Service

Fourth Circuit Revives Bid for Access to North Carolina Voting Documents

RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — The Fourth Circuit on Monday revived an election watchdog’s challenge seeking documents in North Carolina that relate to the citizenship status of registered voters. “Upon our review, we hold that the district court erred in dismissing the complaint at this stage of the proceedings. Because discovery...
Electionsthesunpapers.com

Mayor’s Column: Primary Election

“We do not have government by the majority. We have government of the majority who participate.”. In order for government to be “by the people,” we must exercise our right to vote. It is not only an important individual liberty; it is the foundation of free government. The right to...
Ward County, NDMinot Daily News

Ward County Commission

Where: Ward County Office Building, commission chambers or wardnd.com. Agenda: The commission will hold a hearing on MIDA bond hearing for the YMCA and will discuss the former highway department facility, Sawyer bridge replacement and planning and zoning items. How to make your opinion known: Meetings are open to the...
Congress & Courtstribuneledgernews.com

CDC eviction moratorium remains in effect, after feds appealed judge’s ruling to overturn it

The CDC’s national eviction moratorium remains in effect, after the U.S. Department of Justice appealed a federal judge’s ruling calling it illegal. Late Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich of Washington, D.C., agreed to put her ruling on hold until at least May 12. Friedrich emphasized the delay was granted to give landlord groups and the federal government time to file legal papers for the appeal process, not based on the merits of the Justice Department’s argument.
Politicsmymalonetelegram.com

Redistricting panel awaits funds

The state Comptroller’s Office holds the key to release millions of legislated dollars to fund the state’s Independent Redistricting Commission as the group’s time to redraw elective maps grows short. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office and state Department of Taxation and Finance staff are working to establish the Department of...
La Crosse County, WIwizmnews.com

Future of La Crosse County up to you

What should the future of La Crosse County look like? That could be up to you. County government is beginning the process of creating a comprehensive plan that will guide county decision making for the next 30 years. Everything from land use to environmental sustainability to transportation and child care. When it is finished, it will address the physical, social and economic development of the entire county. What this document looks like will guide the county in making decisions on everyday issues for decades. That is why it is important that you make sure your voice is heard in this process. County government is making it easy for you to share your values and ideas for the future. The county website already asks for your participation in a community survey that will begin the process. Then there will be in-person forums to gather your input, even a phone line that will allow you to leave recorded messages. A number of people get upset with county government. If you don’t like how things run now, this is a chance to explain how it could be done better. Too many people refuse to involve themselves in the process, then complain when things come out a way they don’t like. Your opinions may not make the final cut, but at least you can’t say they didn’t ask.
Congress & Courtsthecentersquare.com

Nevada Supreme Court strikes down tax hike measures

(The Center Square) — The Nevada Supreme Court struck down a pair of tax hikes from 2019 in a ruling Thursday. The ruling was filed in response to a lawsuit filed by Sen. James Settelmeyer, R-Gardnerville, after the Democrat-led legislature used a majority vote to revise two tax programs. The vote extended a $1 transaction fee for the Department of Motor Vehicles and repealed a scheduled reduction to the state’s payroll tax.