Live updates, Carolina Hurricanes vs Nashville Predators: Aho scores for Canes
The Canes don’t have defenseman Jaccob Slavin in the lineup but they’ve taken a 1-0 lead after the first period on Sebastian Aho’s power-play goal at 8:03. The Canes were not very threatening on the first power play of the game. But on the second, Andrei Svechnikov found Aho open on the back side for a one-timer and his ninth career playoff goal. Aho didn’t get all of the puck on the shot but he got enough.www.heraldsun.com