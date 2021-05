Former professor Carol Swain told "Fox & Friends" on Thursday that parents are organizing across the U.S. against "dangerous" critical race theory in classrooms. CAROL SWAIN: I can tell you that across the country people are pushing back. Parents are organizing, and they should be. And I would encourage whistleblowers to step forward with your information because what is taking place is very dangerous. It is creating a hostile environment for students, as well as teachers and administrators and I know from firsthand experience that if you are in an environment that feels hostile, you cannot be your best self.