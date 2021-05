Did you know you can donate your gently used clothing, furniture, appliances, and household items to The Salvation Army? Your donations can make an impact in someone’s life. The Salvation Army is excited to celebrate National Salvation Army Week, May 10 through 16. Since 1896, The Salvation Army has faithfully and consistently worked to help those in need from our community 365 days a year, providing assistance to individuals and families who find themselves in crisis, shelter to those experiencing homelessness, food and meals to the hungry, and much more.