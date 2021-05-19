Video: Charly Caruso Interviews Young Bucks On ESPN
Former WWE on-air personality Charly Caruso (Charly Arnolt) interviewed AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks during ESPN’s SportsNation this morning. Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson were on the show to promote tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT. As seen in the video below, Caruso was joined by co-hosts Treavor Scales and Christine Williamson. The former WWE backstage interviewer welcomed The Young Bucks to the show and brought up their “Killing The Business” motto. Caruso noted how The Bucks are trying to break the mold of what people think pro wrestling is, and as they do that they attract “haters” and other criticism. She asked why they draw the heat and why they take this “Killing The Business” approach.www.pwmania.com