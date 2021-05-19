newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Video: Charly Caruso Interviews Young Bucks On ESPN

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer WWE on-air personality Charly Caruso (Charly Arnolt) interviewed AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks during ESPN’s SportsNation this morning. Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson were on the show to promote tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT. As seen in the video below, Caruso was joined by co-hosts Treavor Scales and Christine Williamson. The former WWE backstage interviewer welcomed The Young Bucks to the show and brought up their “Killing The Business” motto. Caruso noted how The Bucks are trying to break the mold of what people think pro wrestling is, and as they do that they attract “haters” and other criticism. She asked why they draw the heat and why they take this “Killing The Business” approach.

www.pwmania.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Combat#Professional Wrestling#Pro Wrestling#Espn#Sportsnation#Tnt#The Young Bucks#Varsity Blondes#Video#Personality#Backstage#Co Hosts Treavor Scales#Haters#Success#Everything Sort
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
AEW
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

4/28 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Omega speaking about title wins, Brian Cage vs. Hangman, Cassidy vs. Penta, Young Bucks vs. Sydals, Darby defends against “10”

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -After the opening theme, they went to a wide shot of Daily’s Place ring and stage as pryo blasted. The announcers hyped the line-up including noting that Kenny Omega won the Impact World Title on Sunday. (1) “THE MACHINE” BRIAN...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

The Young Bucks And SCU Hype Tag Title Match (Being The Elite Recap)

Below are highlights from the latest Being the Elite:. * Matt Jackson talks about Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian and knowing him for a long time. He mentions how Daniels was royalty back in the day and everybody wanted to wrestle him. He also gave Kazarian his props, and talks getting to not only wrestle them, but ride with them from town to town. Jackson recalls a few road stories, and brings up how they were brought in to AEW from the start. They are basically family! Jackson says a while ago, Daniels and Kazarian created a “silly stipulation” about if they lost as a team, they would disband as a tag team forever. He continues that it’s one thing to be tomato cans on Dark and Elevation, but wrestling a team like The Young Bucks is a whole different story. No matter how hungry SCU is, Matt and Nick are hungrier. Matt says they are holding those titles forever and will be buried with them. Next week on Dynamite, Matt and Nick says they won’t take any pity on their challengers. “Our tag team titles mean more to us than your legacy as a tag team means to you.” Matt then mocks fans who have said certain promos that show up online or social media should have been on Dynamite.
WWEBleacher Report

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Analysis from April 28

Darby Allin has successfully defended his TNT Championship against Matt Hardy and Jungle Boy over the last two weeks and Wednesday, he continued his string of defenses, putting the title on the line against Dark Order's impressive young star, Pres10 Vance. Would the face-painted antihero of AEW extend his win-loss...
WWEComicBook

AEW Fans Loved Matt Jackson Imitating the Shawn Michaels/Ric Flair WrestleMania XXIV Moment

The Young Bucks successfully retained their AEW World Tag Team Championships against SCU on this week's AEW Dynamite. And, just as he promised on Being The Elite, Matt Jackson mocked the Shawn Michaels/Ric Flair WrestleMania XXIV moment by pretending to tear up and shouting "I'm sorry, I love you" before superkicking Christopher Daniels. That moment instantly became a popular gif as fans laughed at the parody on social media. You can see some of the best reactions in the list below.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

The Rock To Appear On NBC Sunday Morning, Shawn Michaels Comments On Kevin Nash

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed earlier on Saturday that he will be appearing on NBC tomorrow morning to promote his new brand of Tequila, “Teremana”. “Tune in tomorrow (Sunday) morning on @NBC! As always, I enjoyed my sit down with @WillieGeist. Always good to chop up our state of affairs whilst both drinking @Teremana and toasting to our birthdays. Hope you guys enjoy the sit down! #SundayTODAY”
WWEf4wonline.com

Young Bucks challenge Moxley & Kingston for AEW Double or Nothing

The Young Bucks challenged Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley for Double or Nothing. After the two successfully defended the AEW World Tag Team titles against Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels, footage from the back showed Moxley and Kingston trashing The Elite’s locker room. Once The Young Bucks returned to their locker room, Matt cut a promo issuing the challenge for Double or Nothing, which takes place on May 30.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

The Young Bucks: The master trolls of AEW and wrestling

The Young Bucks have consistently been the subject of praise and ridicule since the beginning of their wrestling careers. They have evolved over the years and that evolution has culminated with them as the top tag team in AEW. Now entrenched as heels, they have stepped up their game and...
WWEf4wonline.com

VIDEO: Being The Elite - Final build to Young Bucks vs. SCU

The cold open -- The show opened with a lengthy Matt Jackson promo on this week's match with SCU. Matt detailed the long history and friendship between The Young Bucks and SCU. He said that none of that will matter on Wednesday when they step in the ring. He concluded...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Former WWE referee takes a shot at The Young Bucks

The Young Bucks debuted in the world of wrestling in August 2004 and initially worked in several American independent federations. In 2009 they switched to Total Nonstop Action, while in 2013 they signed a contract with New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Ring of Honor, where they won several titles. In 2019...
NBANBA

Off The Bench: Westbrook passes Oscar with ESPN's Royce Young

This week, ESPN’s Royce Young joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to discuss all things Russell Westbrook – his career, what motivates him, his relationship with Scott Brooks and, of course, his breaking of the Oscar Robertson’s all-time triple-double record. TOPICS:. 2:30 – Reaction to Westbrook’s record-breaking...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Alex Caruso On Anthony Davis: "The Beast Is Waking Up..."

With the Lakers in a tailspin, Anthony Davis has been at the center of criticism and doubts for weeks now. And though he's not quite 100% yet, Alex Caruso says it's only a matter of time before he reminds everyone of just what he can do... (via Spectrum SportsNet) "I...
WWEf4wonline.com

Young Bucks vs. Varsity Blonds tag title match set for AEW Dynamite

After ending SCU's run as a tag team, AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks will look to keep their momentum going on next week's Dynamite as they defend against the Varsity Blonds. The Bucks successfully defended their titles for the fifth time since winning them last November with their...