Video: Charly Caruso Interviews Young Bucks On ESPN

Below are highlights from the latest Being the Elite:. * Matt Jackson talks about Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian and knowing him for a long time. He mentions how Daniels was royalty back in the day and everybody wanted to wrestle him. He also gave Kazarian his props, and talks getting to not only wrestle them, but ride with them from town to town. Jackson recalls a few road stories, and brings up how they were brought in to AEW from the start. They are basically family! Jackson says a while ago, Daniels and Kazarian created a “silly stipulation” about if they lost as a team, they would disband as a tag team forever. He continues that it’s one thing to be tomato cans on Dark and Elevation, but wrestling a team like The Young Bucks is a whole different story. No matter how hungry SCU is, Matt and Nick are hungrier. Matt says they are holding those titles forever and will be buried with them. Next week on Dynamite, Matt and Nick says they won’t take any pity on their challengers. “Our tag team titles mean more to us than your legacy as a tag team means to you.” Matt then mocks fans who have said certain promos that show up online or social media should have been on Dynamite.