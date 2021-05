The health secretary Matt Hancock has announced that 37-year-olds will be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine from tomorrow.And 36-year-olds will receive texts inviting them for their jabs on WednesdayDoctors began treating 38- and 39-year-olds last week, but as the vaccination programme continues apace ministers hope to open it out to under-35s later this week.But amid fears that vaccine hesitancy is fueling problems with the Indian variant, Mr Hancock issued a public warning that inoculation “will help us all get out of this pandemic”.A high number of those in hospital in Bolton with the strain first identified in India...