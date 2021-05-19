newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corpus Christi, TX

North Beach underwater after recent rain storms

Posted by 
KIII 3News
KIII 3News
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of those problematic areas we always see flooding at during rain events like this is North Beach, and Wednesday was no different. Drivers pushed their way through the flood waters at Surfside and Coastal Avenue. It was just one of the many streets we found flooded even after the rain stopped.

www.kiiitv.com
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Lexington, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Beach#Shoreline#Extreme Weather#Storms#Coastal Flooding#Texas Flooding#The Coastal Bend#Rain Events#North Shoreline Blvd#Coastal Avenue#Surfside#Sandals#Driving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Nueces County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Aransas County in south central Texas Northeastern Nueces County in south central Texas South Central Refugio County in south central Texas Eastern San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, law enforcement reported flooding from recent rainfall. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Portland, Rockport, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Gregory, Ingleside On The Bay, Bayside, Palm Harbor, Copano Village, Bonnie View and Fulton.
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
Corpus Christi, Texas

Pothole Repairs and Median Maintenance During Inclement Weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The Public Works Department began a pothole blitz, where additional crews were assigned to repair potholes at an accelerated timeline to assist in repairing more than 4,000 potholes in a two week period from May 10 – May 24. Due to recent heavy rains, the pothole blitz will be extended an additional week until June 1. Crews are now estimated to completed more than 6,000 potholes in this three-week timeframe.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Nueces County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Aransas County in south central Texas Northeastern Nueces County in south central Texas Southern Refugio County in south central Texas Eastern San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 1230 PM CDT. * At 1037 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Gregory, Ingleside On The Bay and Bayside. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Corpus Christi: Saturday, May 15: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Sunday, May 16: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
Corpus Christi Journal

Get weather-ready — Corpus Christi’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Corpus Christi: Friday, May 14: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 15: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 17: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Jim Wells County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jim Wells, Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jim Wells; Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nueces County in south central Texas Northwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 809 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Alfred, or 9 miles north of Alice, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Alice, Orange Grove, Tecalote, Alfred-South La Paloma, Alice Acres, Alfred, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 662 and 676. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Duval County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Duval, Inland Nueces, Inland San Patricio, Jim Wells, Live Oak by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Duval; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN DUVAL NORTHWESTERN NUECES...WEST CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO...NORTHERN JIM WELLS AND SOUTH CENTRAL LIVE OAK COUNTIES At 1022 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Midway, or 16 miles north of Alice, moving southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mathis, Orange Grove, Lake City, San Patricio, Midway, Lagarto, Alfred-South La Paloma, Westdale, Sandia, Tecalote, Alfred, Lakeside and Pernitas Point. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 30 and 34. US Highway 281 between mile markers 646 and 668. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Kleberg County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Inland Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Inland Nueces AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN NUECES AND CENTRAL KLEBERG COUNTIES At 546 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered 10 miles north of Riviera Beach, or 16 miles east of Kingsville, moving north at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bishop, Riviera Beach, Loyola Beach and Chapman Ranch. This includes US Highway 77 between mile markers 682 and 688. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Nueces County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Corpus Christi. Target Area: Nueces A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DUVAL...WESTERN NUECES...WESTERN SAN PATRICIO...JIM WELLS AND SOUTH CENTRAL LIVE OAK COUNTIES At 908 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Westdale, or 14 miles southwest of Mathis, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Alice, Robstown, Mathis, San Diego, Driscoll, Orange Grove, Lake City, San Patricio, Midway, Edroy, Banquete, Sandia, West Sinton, Tecalote, Annarose, Rancho De La Parita, Alfred-South La Paloma, Bluntzer, Westdale and Alice Acres. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 21 and 35. US Highway 281 between mile markers 648 and 678. US Highway 77 between mile markers 678 and 682. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Aransas Pass, TXPosted by
KIII 3News

Beer scattered across highway after accident involving a tractor-trailer in Aransas Pass

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Cases of beer were scattered across Highway 35 Bypass Thursday morning after an accident involving a car, tractor-trailer and a pickup truck. Officials with the Aransas Pass Fire Department said it appeared that a car pulled onto Highway 35 Bypass in front of of tractor-trailer, causing the driver of the trailer to overturn on the highway near Moore Road. A truck towing a boat then hit the tractor-trailer, officials said, and the driver of that pickup truck was pinned inside of the cab for a short time.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Aransas, Coastal Nueces, Coastal San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Aransas; Coastal Nueces; Coastal San Patricio; Inland San Patricio A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN ARANSAS...CENTRAL NUECES AND EASTERN SAN PATRICIO COUNTIES At 245 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Taft, moving southeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Corpus Christi, Portland, Taft, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Gregory, Ingleside On The Bay, Corpus Christi North Beach, Downtown Corpus Christi, Cole Park and Taft Southwest. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 1 and 2. US Highway 181 between mile markers 624 and 648. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Corpus Christi, TXKENS 5

Body identified after being discovered on Lake Placid Drive on Sunday afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the body that was found on Sunday afternoon as 50-year-old Eddie Deleon. Corpus Christi Police Officers were called to the 7200 block of Lake Placid Drive on Sunday after someone called police to report a discovered body. When officers arrived to the scene, they found what was described as a badly decomposed body.