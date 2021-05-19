newsbreak-logo
Miami, FL

Miami Police Looking for Person of Interest in Sex Battery

By NBC 6 South Florida
NBC Miami
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are looking to identify someone they say is a person of interest in a sexual battery in Miami. The battery happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1000 SE 1st Avenue. He's described as a Black male in his late 20s to early 30s, 5-foot-10, skinny build, with a large afro, goatee and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, a gray shirt with a Levi Strauss logo on the front, black shorts and black and red sneakers.

www.nbcmiami.com
