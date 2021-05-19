newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ellen DeGeneres' REAL Reason For Ending Talk Show Revealed— It's Not What She Wanted Us to Believe [Report]

By Alexandria Kim
enstarz.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEllen DeGeneres cannot hide the truth anymore as another insider revealed the real reason behind her decision to leave the talk show. After a tumultuous year of dealing with damaging claims, DeGeneres decided to end her beloved talk show next year. However, she noted that the show became unchallenging that she wanted to end it already.

www.enstarz.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Degeneres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Ellen#Ellen Show#The Hollywood Reporter#Buzzfeed News#Buzzfeed News#Comedian#Truth#Fun#Head Writer#Sexual Harassment#People#Straw#Damaging Claims#Multiple Allegations#Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Column: Ellen DeGeneres announced the end of her show. Then somehow, she made things worse

Here is an important fact of American culture: If you are going to quit your job simply because you're tired of it, you do not ask Oprah Winfrey to do your exit interview. If you are super-famous, as Ellen DeGeneres is, you might ask Savannah Guthrie, as Ellen DeGeneres did, but Oprah remains the goddess of difficult life transitions. If you need to take on the royal family, offer a mass apology, explain your side of a very messy situation or receive a public benediction, you talk to Oprah.
TV & Videos1063thegroove.com

NBC Scrambles To Replace Ellen DeGeneres

The race is on! After Ellen DeGeneres announced that she is leaving her show after a series of scandals, NBC execs are scrambling to create a succession plan, TMZ reports. Insiders tell the site that NBC execs were eyeing Kelly Clarkson and her titular show as the heir apparent pre-pandemic, but that her show struggled during COVID. Production quality went down and so did ratings. As the production returns to normalcy, execs will be watching her numbers closely.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheThings

Ellen Degeneres Had A Bizarre Backstage Rule

As we all know by now, Ellen Degeneres' name took a big hit, thanks to countless backstage stories pertaining to her behavior alongside colleagues and so many others. Even fans of the show that appeared during fun game segments had rude encounters with Ellen. Dana Dimatteo appeared on the 'Make It Rain' game. Alongside NZ Herald, she admitted that her experience on the show was much different when the cameras weren't rolling. Ellen was completely quiet and after the segment, the participants were basically neglected, "During commercial breaks, Ellen would break out of her 'kind' character and sit moodily in silence on her couch, not acknowledging anyone. We were told to act in a very specific way and to only speak if she asked us a question," Dimatteo said. "They made us scream and jump around backstage as a test. Then they just left us there," she recalled. "We waited pretty much the whole show in our soaking wet clothes for someone to bring us dry clothes to change into. It was really uncomfortable and cold."
MinoritiesEssence

12 Black Women Talk Show Hosts To Tune Into Right Now

If you're looking to fill the void Ellen Degeneres is leaving, flip the channel to the next station and get a glimpse of some Black women hosts who are killing it right now. Yesterday it was announced that The Ellen DeGeneres Show will be coming to a close after 19 seasons. On May 11, staff and crew of the talk show were informed of Degeneres’ decision and, on today’s episode, the comedian will publicly discuss her decision to end the show with longtime friend Oprah Winfrey. In speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, DeGeneres explained, “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged, and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.”
Celebritiesfromthestage.net

Ellen DeGeneres Opens Up On Toxic Workplace Allegations From The Press: ‘It Did Feel Very Misogynistic’

Famous television host, Ellen DeGeneres has opened up about the toxic workplace allegations from the press and said that the allegations did feel very misogynistic. According to The Hill, former employees of ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show’ have alleged that they faced sexual harassment and misconduct while working for the award-winning daytime show. The television program of comedian Ellen DeGeneres has been on air since 2003.
Celebritiesamicohoops.net

Ellen DeGeneres surprising announcement about the future of her hit TV show

Ellen DeGeneres announced that her popular talk show will be ending next year. “When you are a creative person, you need to be constantly challenged, and as good and fun as this show is, it is no longer a challenge for me. ”Explanation of the provider of the site The Hollywood Reporter Who reported the news for the first time.
CelebritiesPopculture

Ellen DeGeneres Admits Misconduct Allegations Were 'Very Hurtful' to Her

Ellen DeGeneres has announced that she is ending her daytime talk show at the end of this season, and in the process opening up more than ever about the misconduct allegations against her and her staff. DeGeneres spoke about the decision in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. She confirmed that the criticisms of her personal and professional conduct were "very hurtful" to her.
TV ShowsPosted by
TheMighty

We Need to Talk About ‘The Ellen Show’ Ending and Toxic Workplaces

Ellen DeGeneres has announced that her talk show will be wrapping up next year, at the conclusion of the 19th season. Ellen conveyed that she felt the timing was right and that she was looking forward to other creative pursuits. Truthfully, a lot of folks felt something was missing from this announcement — any mention of the prior allegations of “The Ellen Show” being a toxic workplace.
Celebritieswccbcharlotte.com

Ellen Makes It Official: Her Talk Show Will Come To An End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Ellen DeGeneres has officially announced that her talk show is ending in 2022. On Thursday, the 63-year-old broke the news during her opening monologue. She says her instincts led her to believe that after she signed her previous contract, that Season 19 would be the last. The...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Still Doesn't Understand The Toxic Workplace Allegations, Says 'It Was Too Orchestrated' — Watch

Ellen DeGeneres is opening up about her decision to end her long-running show after the 19th season and the toxic workplace drama that plagued the embattled host. One day after DeGeneres publicly announced on Wednesday, May 12, that The Ellen DeGeneres Show was coming to an end, she discussed the bombshell news on the Thursday, May 13, episode of Today. She told anchor Savannah Guthrie that she was "glad that before [the news] leaked, I got to tell my staff and my crew, from my own words — that they didn't hear it anyplace else."