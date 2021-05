How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you were?. It’s finally over. For an adult, birthdays are not usually treated with fanfare. I guess this is because we’ve had so many. However, turning seventy was an exception for me. Instead of the usual “happy birthday” and perhaps a supper gathering of kith and kin, my 70th birthday celebrations spanned four days with three dinners, six presents, multiple cards, dozens of shout outs and a partridge in a pear tree. (Just kidding – I despise that song).