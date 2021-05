ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol says that a driver died on Monday after losing control of a vehicle on Pickens Drive in Anderson. Master Trooper Gary Miller says the driver lost control of the vehicle and went off the left side of the road where the vehicle overturned and struck a utility pole. Miller adds that the vehicle was a 2003 Honda Civic Sedan, and the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.