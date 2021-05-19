newsbreak-logo
Five Shot, One Fatally, During Brawl at Hemet Home

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 20 hours ago

One of five people shot during a brawl involving a group of people at a Hemet home succumbed to her injuries, authorities said Wednesday. The 27-year-old Hemet woman, whose name was not immediately released, was shot just before 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Valencia Avenue, near Elk Street.

