Disney's Cruella Holds First Big Premiere in Hollywood Since the Pandemic Began

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the world begins to emerge tentatively from the Covid-19 pandemic, Disney were unsurprisingly the first studio to give us the first major Hollywood premiere in over a year for its upcoming movie, Cruella. The world premiere of the movie, which sees Emma Stone take on the eponymous role of the iconic 101 Dalmatians villain, took place at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles.

