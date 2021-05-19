The Big Screen Is Back Event Unites Every Major Studio to Celebrate the Return of Movie Theaters
After taking 2020 off, the summer movie season is finally back. As more and more theaters begin to reopen, studios are finally seeing the opportunity to release their blockbuster films into theaters for large audiences. To celebrate this, the National Association of Theater Owners, the Motion Picture Association, and many of the most influential studios and figures threw a big "The Big Screen is Back" event on Wednesday, showing off quite a bit of stuff that had already been shown mixed with a few new teasers.movieweb.com