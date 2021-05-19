The Big Screen Is Back Event Unites Every Major Studio to Celebrate the Return of Movie Theaters

After a long wait, the movie industry is opening back up again, just in time for summer 2021! For most of us, this season will be the first time we have the chance to see a movie on the big screen in over a year, and there are plenty of titles to choose from for that big welcome back. We've got edge-of-your-seat thrillers and horror flicks, big-budget epics, animated family fun, joyous musicals, and more — and it's all ready to give you that big-screen experience you've been missing!