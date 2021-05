With Season 5 drawing to a close, This Is Us only has one year left. When the series was renewed for three seasons after Season 3, fans knew Season 6 would be the show's final year. Showrunner Dan Fogelman has said many times that he has a very specific ending in mind, one that the series has been directly working toward this whole time. So, what is it? These theories about the This Is Us series finale are a few good guesses for what might be in store for the big ending.