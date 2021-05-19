newsbreak-logo
Kansas City, MO

University of Missouri System approves tuition increases

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
 20 hours ago
Students in the University of Missouri system will pay more for tuition after the Board of Curators voted on increasing the cost per credit hour Wednesday.

The biggest increase was at the University of Missouri - Columbia (MU), which went up by 5% or $13.50 per credit hour. At the University of Missouri - Kansas City (UMKC), tuition was raised by 4.1% or $12.30 per credit.

Tuition at the Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) increased by 3.5% or $10.60 per credit hour, while the University of Missouri - St. Louis (UMSL) increased by 2% or $7.60 per credit hour.

“These modest increases will help us maintain our commitment to providing accessible, high-quality education to the residents of Missouri and beyond,” Mun Choi, UM System president, said in a news release. “Our universities remain competitive among peer institutions and the overall cost of attendance remains low.”

According to university officials, increasing tuition will allow the universities to "provide funding for investments in student advising and student success, increasing the number of course sections and scholarships," among other things.

