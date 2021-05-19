Mysterious recurring donations at Naples Military Museum leave emotional impact

newsbreak-logo
By Sean Martinelli
NBC2 Fort Myers
 22 hours ago
NAPLES, Fla.– The cash first started appearing in March.

Every week since, a crisp hundred dollar bill has appeared inside the donation box at the Naples Museum of Military History. Normally, the museum receives between $30-$40 in donations per week.

“I thought it was counterfeit,” Dave Hinds, the museum’s president, said. After a trip to the bank confirmed it wasn’t, Dave couldn’t believe the generosity.

The donor who has left the hundred dollar bills has not revealed themself.

“I know that someone is caring about the veterans,” Dave, who earned three purple hearts for his service in the Vietnam War, said.

“They want to show some recognition to whoever is in the military,” he added while fighting back tears.

Admission to the Naples Museum of Military History is free and open to the public. The museum is located at the Naples Airport.

