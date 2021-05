Kerrigan is 32 years old. So what? He’s a four-time Pro Bowler and Washington’s all-time sacks leader. Even last year, as a non-starter, he still logged 5.5 sacks. This really feels like Chris Long 2.0. Veteran defensive end/edge rusher coming to town as a free agent. The Eagles currently have Derek Barnett, Brandon Graham, and Josh Sweat at DE, and now you throw Kerrigan into the mix with some of the rookies to spice it up. Barnett is out of contract after this year and BG isn’t getting any younger, so you’ll take all of the pass rushing help you can get.